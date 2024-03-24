A distinguished session for the “Emirati Media Forum”
While confirming the continued efforts of the UAE to develop and advance the media sector as an essential partner in the sustainable development process witnessed by the country under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, the ninth session of the UAE Media Forum was held last Monday, which It was organized by the Dubai Press Club under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, in the presence of His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamid, Chairman of the National Media Office, and hosted His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister Economy.
This forum has received great attention since its first session for several reasons, the first of which is the large attendance and participation in its activities by the leaders of national media institutions, editors-in-chief of local newspapers, senior writers, opinion makers, and those concerned with the media sector in the country.
Secondly, the forum’s various sessions keep pace with the internal development process, events and the most important surrounding transformations, whether in the region or the world, and discuss many vital issues during these sessions. The third reason is that the forum provides a comprehensive platform for those in charge of the local media sector, to conduct a serious dialogue on ways to develop this sector in light of the rapid changes that the world is witnessing at the current stage.
The ninth session of the Emirates Media Forum had a number of reasons that made it a distinguished session in the forum’s journey, the most prominent of which is its focus on the relationship of the media to the economy, and this is a very vital issue in light of the great changes that the global economy is witnessing, as well as in light of the rapid economic development that the UAE is witnessing and the achievement of… More achievements and consolidation of the process of economic diversification. It is perhaps important to point out in this context that the volume of the country’s non-oil foreign trade exceeded 3.5 trillion dirhams in 2023, which is considered a new historical achievement for the country.
There is no doubt that the special interest given to the media in the UAE reflects its deep awareness of the important role that various media outlets are playing at a stage witnessing amazing technological development that allows them to expand the target audience base to the maximum extent. This interest is based on several facts, including: The media is an essential pillar for strengthening national identity, and a major partner in the development process that the country is witnessing, as previously mentioned, and it is also an important window through which the world views the UAE with all the rapid developments and progress it is witnessing in all sectors.
There are many indicators that embody this interest during the recent period. In January 2023, a federal decree law was issued establishing the National Media Office. The office aims to develop the media system in the country in a way that serves the national interest and strengthens the country’s media position at the regional and international levels.
In February 2023, a federal decree law was issued establishing the Emirates Media Council, which is supervised by a board of directors headed by the head of the National Media Office.
The Emirates Media Council is affiliated with the Council of Ministers, and aims to coordinate media efforts at the federal and local levels in coordination with government media agencies in the country. Last December, the UAE government issued a federal decree law regarding media regulation with the aim of regulating media activities of various types in a way that strengthens the country’s position as a global media center, establishes an environment conducive to the growth and prosperity of the media sector, and contributes to the development of a competitive media legislative and investment environment that keeps pace with global changes in the media sector. .
In light of the special interest in the media sector on the part of the wise leadership, this sector is witnessing more cumulative development, whether at the level of the organizational aspect or with regard to holding periodic events related to developing the performance of various media outlets, while ensuring the development of the national human cadre that leads this sector, and perhaps all This is what provides our media sector with more opportunities for growth and prosperity.
* Issued by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research.
