EC Saturday 18 December 2021, 19:33



A typhoon of unusual destructive capacity has caused at least 33 deaths in the Philippines, where emergency services are searching for dozens of those missing amid the devastation. This was confirmed this Saturday by the emergency services, which are facing a desolate scenario with huge areas of flooded land and houses reduced to rubble on the island of Siargao, located in the middle of the typhoon, and in other parts of the archipelago such as Visaya or Mindanao. Millions of people were without electricity last night.

The main destruction affects two provinces, Cebu, where sixteen deaths have been confirmed, and Ojos Negros, with half a dozen fatalities, the majority washed away. Official sources underlined the immense power of the typhoon and indicated that the death toll could have been much higher if the evacuation of the population did not take effect since last Wednesday. In total, 45,000 inhabitants have been transferred to other safe points in the country, although there were residents who preferred to stay at home.

The Philippines is in a particularly delicate region of the planet where hurricanes are frequent. However, experts have been struck by the fact that the latter, called ‘Rei’ or ‘Odette’, has occurred outside of its natural season, which ends in October, and has been especially strong, with higher winds at times at 200 kilometers per hour. Some meteorologists attribute this episode to climate change, as it happened days ago in Kentucky, where a unique and unprecedented chain of hurricanes caused dozens of deaths in this North American state.