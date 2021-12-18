Forza Horizon 5 is the protagonist of the traditional trailer with i awards of the international press, which welcomed the new episode of the Playground Games series with great enthusiasm.

Established as the newest game with the highest ratings of 2021, Forza Horizon 5 offers a visually stunning experience on all Microsoft consoles, catapulting us into the scenarios and atmospheres of a Mexico all to explore.

Aspects that we naturally talked about in our Forza Horizon 5 review, highlighting the great campaign progression system, the large amount of content available, a rich multiplayer and a technical sector of excellence.

“If you are looking for an arcade racing game overflowing with activity, with a rich multiplayer, an overwhelming amount of content and an astounding technical component, you have finally found it”, wrote our Pierpaolo Greco in his article.

Capable of surpassing 12 million Xbox and PC players in one month, Forza Horizon 5 is available at no additional cost to subscribers to Xbox Game Pass.