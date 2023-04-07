The Palacio de los Deportes will host the fourth derby of the season this Saturday (12:00). ElPozo Murcia Costa Cálida and Jimbee Cartagena will live a merciless fight to climb positions in the table, when there are only six days left for the end of the regular season. The melon growers seek to unseat the Murcians from fourth position and the butchers will try to reach the third position occupied by Jaén.

The two teams, neighbors and close enemies for a quarter of a century, arrive at a good time for the meeting. ElPozo Murcia, who won their last match on the Xota court, enjoyed a week off, recovering Taynan and Felipe Valerio, who have put their discomfort behind them. For its part, Jimbee Cartagena has had a good Copa del Rey, where it only lost in extra time in the grand final against the powerful Barça (4-3). He arrives with high morale and, above all, with that balance in the game that has made him win four of the last five games. Duda’s team, which already won the first round derby in Cartagena, can place fourth if it beats ElPozo again.

Several former members of ElPozo Murcia, Chemi, Raúl Jerez, Bebe, Juanan, Juanpi, Mellado and Bebe will be on the Palacio court tomorrow wearing the Jimbee jersey. The one who will not be able to play will be Jesús Izquierdo, who was injured in the final on Sunday against Barça. There are several hits, but the normal thing is that they all arrive well at the Murcia derby. The atmosphere among the Cartagena squad is very good and no one wants to miss the ‘match of matches’.

Duda, coach of the melon growers, stressed yesterday that “the time has come and it is now when we have to give our best. In addition to competing, we have to position ourselves for the ‘play off’. The Jimbee coach emphasized the issue of home court, something that can only be achieved in the quarterfinals if you finish the league in the top four. “It’s essential to have the home court factor in the ‘playoff’ and it’s something we don’t have right now, that’s why we have to manage to climb positions.”

The Spanish-Brazilian indicated that “we are two similar teams” and recalled that “the last games against them have been decided by details. ElPozo has improved defensively lately and has great players who work well, they are detail matches and that is why you have to enter the court focused, “he asked his men.

Gadeia, next renovation



ElPozo Murcia, meanwhile, will have all the players available, and although both the national team break and the Copa del Rey are not ideal for the competition, it has served to recover players and face tomorrow’s match with the spirit of continue climbing positions in the table. In addition, the renewal of the ‘Emperor’ Rafa Santos was announced at the club and Gadeia will soon be the one who will also renew for another year.

Javi Rodríguez, coach of ElPozo Murcia, also spoke yesterday and said that “it doesn’t matter how you get to a derby, since it’s a special game and it’s not worth how you come from.” He predicted that “it will be very hard” and asked his pupils to make an extra effort, because “we have to win it.” He alluded to the ‘field factor’. “It has to be noted that we are playing in Murcia and the support of our fans is going to be essential.”

On how the break has sat his team, the Catalan made it clear. “If we win, I can tell you that the break has been good for us and if we haven’t won, I can tell you no. It is clear that we have reached the break with the right gasoline. These days have been good for us to rest and disconnect, and to face this game in the best conditions.

Del Jimbee Cartagena stressed that “they are in a good moment and, although they lost to Barça, the team will be strengthened and, just as it happens to us, it will happen to them. A derby is a special match and what has happened up to this moment does not matter,” said Javi Rodríguez.

ElPozo Murcia continues to receive requests and the Palace can be filled. Children’s tickets up to 14 years are worth 5 euros and the general one costs 10 euros. Tickets purchased tomorrow at the box office will be priced at 13 euros. There is a lot of expectation and at the club they expect the Palace to register a great entry.