THE TRUTH Murcia Sunday, 23 October 2022, 16:45



Two local police officers from San Javier were taken to the hospital to undergo tests after suffering a traffic accident this Sunday afternoon. In the incident, which occurred around 2:20 p.m. on Coronel Fernández Tudela street, they collided with a delivery company van. The young driver, who was uninjured, did not respect the stop sign.