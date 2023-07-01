On board the plane, which began to smoke while taking off from Pulkovo Airport on June 30, was a delegation from Vietnam, who came to the opening of the monument to Ho Chi Minh in St. Petersburg. On Saturday, July 1, Izvestia was told about this by the press secretary of the Committee for External Relations of St. Petersburg, Marianna Borisova.

“There was smoke on board. All members of the delegation are healthy and not injured. According to information from the airport, the question is now being decided whether a new board is needed for the flight or whether they will fly on the same one, ”she said.

The press secretary added that the delegation is fully accompanied, there is no panic among its members.

It also became known that there were 243 people on board the aircraft: 228 passengers and 15 crew members.

The smoke on the Emirates plane became known on the evening of June 30. The plane was going to fly from St. Petersburg to Dubai. As specified in the press service of the airport, the plane was towed back to the parking lot.

Currently, investigators are conducting an inspection of the scene and have already begun a set of measures aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident.