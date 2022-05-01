Sinaloa.- A dead man and an injured woman left a road accident recorded this Saturday night on highway La 20, at the height of the Santa Martha field, in the Villa Benito Juárez union, Navolato, when a motorcycle was rear-ended by the driver of a truck.

The victim was identified as Rufino Antonio N, around 50 years old, residing in the El Porvenir field, in that syndicate. The name of the woman who was injured was not released, nothing more than she is a young woman who is around 30 years old.

the accident report It was at 9:00 p.m. on the highway La 20in front of Henry Ford Elementary School, where a motorcycle couple was struck by a pickup truck driver.

According to the information provided by the authorities, the man and the woman were traveling from east to west along the highway when, at the height of the educational campus, they were hit by the driver of a red gmc pickup. With the blow, the crew members were expelled while the motorcycle was dragged for about 100 meters by the asphalt layer.

Rufino Antonio lost his life at the scene of the accident, while the young woman was helped by Red Cross paramedics, who took her to a city hospital. The truck driver he continued on his way but a kilometer later he abandoned her and continued his escape on foot.

Agents of the municipal police of Navolato were in charge of delimiting the scene of the accident, while giving notice to the competent authority.