The last work of From Software already offers a very high amount of content, but as practically always happens during the development of a video game, some parts fail to make it into the final product.

Over the years, the community of Soulsborne has brought to light many objects, maps, mechanics, NPCs and entire quests related to the characters that have remained silent in the game code. Also Elden Ring this legacy continues.

A modder and dataminer well known in the scene, Zullie the Witchactive mainly on Youtube, managed to find references to a quest that didn’t make it: in short, players could choose who would be the successor of GodrikLord of Storm Storm Castle.

The option would have been threefold: the crown would have to be given to one of three NPCs (Kenneth Haight, Nepheli Luox and Gostoc). The crown would therefore have been included in the quest items. Beyond that, it is unclear what effects this choice would have had.

Source: VG24 / 7