– Perhaps this title is suitable as an alternative to Valentine’s Day or “Valentine’s Day”, as it harnesses love, affection and forgiveness followed by tolerance for the sake of coexistence. “Valentine” has evolved in meaning over the days from a red rose presented to the sweetheart of the heart to a broader and larger concept in order to plant love everywhere. And in all people, there is pride in his day in which the world celebrates the will of love over the conduct of war.

– Because it is the day of love, ports, cities, and stories close to the blue of the night, and that transparent light, white snow guarding the wooden doors, rain on the windows, stoves singing the song of fire and firewood, songs brought by the wind, and the remains of framed and scented things, the days of a lifetime gone. With her dancing forward, all those things were gone, and the love that watered the green heart remained always… and forever. The sound of a sad saxophone alone in the darkness of things could suddenly wake him up, or the sound of a violin crying like an orphan child, to shake his foundations and make him wet with the tears and nobility of true manhood. .

– Because it is a day of love, a day of forgiveness; Therefore, we do not remember much in it the one who did us harm, and he did not forget, and we forgot, nor the one to whom we did a favor but he forgot, and we before him had forgotten, remembering only love, and the contentment, reassurance, and tranquility that it can create in souls that rejoices the soul and makes it swim in peace. Seas of light.

– Roses do not always and never laugh like the rain that surprises them at dawn. Roses are the children of any home garden. I wish you could watch their early morning as they spread the dew and drops of wetness, while they radiate joy around them, inviting the birds to sing in celebration of the vegetables and the dancing of the branches, and that the morning has a perfume of the joy of a woman who does not… Forget.

– On Valentine's Day, we scatter all the roses under the feet of those we love, and on the heads of those we love, and I wish they were enough. There are roses in them of many apologies, many longings, and abundant tears. In public, we are able to be generous with the least, and to give thanks with shame. Because we see all this love as incomplete, and the fatigue of the one we desire and the one we adore and revere is not enough.

– Roses always need a woman’s hand, the only one worthy of her, a caring hand when the heart becomes empty, a hand that supports your shoulders when age fails them, and a hand that is your support and crutch when the footsteps falter. Roses with their colors, who is the one who deserves them after the mother? Any woman can shake you like the rocking of a small cradle, and like the shaking of a mother’s final farewell, leaving all things falling apart in the recesses of your chest, and in your head, which she used to swear by… Oh my dear!

– This exceptional day with goodness, truth and beauty… Whoever embroidered it and wrote his poems is beauty, and whoever paved all paths for it and poured perfume from the ether on it is truth, and whoever made it a green grass with wishes, promises and good tidings is goodness, calling on all enemies to bathe in it, because Purity, which is purification, and because it is a beautiful day, because it has no enemies!