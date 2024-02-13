Tuesday, February 13, 2024
United States | A blizzard warning for the northeastern United States – pictures and video show the consequences

February 13, 2024
The United States Meteorological Administration issued a storm warning for the region, which is home to more than 32 million people.

Airlines canceled at least 1,200 flights on Tuesday after a blizzard warning was issued for the northeastern United States.

Snowfall was expected to be the strongest in the states of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York, the US National Weather Service said according to the news agency AFP.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute issued a storm warning for the area where more than 32 million people live.

AFP according to this was the first time in two years that a snow plow was needed in New York. The storm closed schools, and people were advised not to drive.

About eight centimeters of snow fell in Manhattan's Central Park, The New York Times reports.

Up to nearly 30 centimeters of snow fell in the northern part of New York state.

Snowfall made life difficult in New York on Tuesday. Picture: Niyi Fote / TheNEWS2

Winter weather requires proper equipment. North Haven, Connecticut. Picture: Stan Godlewski/ZUMA

New York's Central Park was covered in snow. Picture: Laura Brett/ZUMA

New York on Tuesday. Picture: Deccio Serrano / ZUMA

Pedestrians in Manhattan, New York on Tuesday. Picture: Spencer Platt/AFP

In Brooklyn, New York, we got to snow work. Picture: Spencer Platt/AFP

Central Park in New York on Tuesday. Picture: Charly Triballeau/AFP

