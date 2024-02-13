United States | A blizzard warning for the northeastern United States – pictures and video show the consequences

The United States Meteorological Administration issued a storm warning for the region, which is home to more than 32 million people.

Airlines canceled at least 1,200 flights on Tuesday after a blizzard warning was issued for the northeastern United States.

Snowfall was expected to be the strongest in the states of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York, the US National Weather Service said according to the news agency AFP.

AFP according to this was the first time in two years that a snow plow was needed in New York. The storm closed schools, and people were advised not to drive.

About eight centimeters of snow fell in Manhattan's Central Park, The New York Times reports.

Up to nearly 30 centimeters of snow fell in the northern part of New York state.

Snowfall made life difficult in New York on Tuesday.

Winter weather requires proper equipment. North Haven, Connecticut.

New York's Central Park was covered in snow.

New York on Tuesday.

Pedestrians in Manhattan, New York on Tuesday.

In Brooklyn, New York, we got to snow work.