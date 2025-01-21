Donald Trump arrived, was sworn in and executed. The new US president promised during the campaign that he would act “on day one”, and he has delivered. Shortly after his inauguration, without waiting a minute, he used his executive powers to launch a disruptive agenda against the four years of government of his predecessor, Joe Biden. ‘Liberation Day’, as he said in his speech inauguration in the Capitol that would be remembered on January 20, 2025, ended with a barrage of executive orders to begin what he defined as the “common sense revolution.” Some were signed in true Trump style, in a sports stadium with a capacity for 20,000 people, with uproar from the public every time a new order was announced, throwing the markers with which he stamped his name at the fans. The rest, on their first visit to the Oval Office. The hundred executive orders approved by Biden change essential aspects of the US overnight. These are the ten areas of immediate impact of the presidential pen. Standard related news Yes “Spain is a BRICS nation and 100% tariffs may fall on it” David Alandete | Correspondent in Washington standard Yes ABC, at the investiture party Markers in the air, imitations… The president breaks loose at the start of his second term Javier Ansorena | Special envoy to Washington Pardon for the 1,600 Capitol attackers It was in all the pools that Trump would grant a measure of clemency for those accused and convicted of the assault on the Capitol, the tragic and embarrassing episode of January 6, 2021, when a mob of his followers tried to forcibly prevent the certification of Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election. What was not so expected is that the pardon was almost complete: almost the All of the nearly 1,600 accused or convicted will benefit from Trump’s pardon. That includes people who entered the Capitol, but did not engage in violence. But also, despite what was defended by several heavyweights in Trump’s orbit – such as his vice president, JD Vance -, it will also benefit those who attacked the police with bats, flag sticks or tear gas. And it includes commutes of sentences for 16 members of radical militias – Proud Boys and Oath Keepers – accused of sedition. “They have already spent a lot of time in jail,” Trump justified of all of them. Immigration: deportations, end of refugees and citizenship by birthTrump promised maximum toughness against the massive entry of undocumented immigrants – one of the issues that most mobilized his electorate – from the first minute and has implemented it with a battery of executive orders. To begin with, he declared a national emergency due to the entry of immigrants at the border, which will allow him to use federal resources to build his famous wall and for other expenses related, for example, to deportation proceedings. In another slap of the wrist, he banned asylum requests, something that, like so many other measures, will find an immediate response in the courts. He also suspended the federal refugee admission program, ended a temporary residency program for some immigrants from Cuba, Nicaragua, Haiti and Venezuela; restored a policy from his first term requiring asylum seekers to remain in Mexican territory to consider their cases; promoted the designation of drug trafficking cartels as “foreign terrorist organizations” and took the first steps to end access to citizenship for children of undocumented immigrants born in US territory.Withdrawal from the Paris agreement and energy emergencyOne of Trump’s first measures were to withdraw the US from the Paris Agreement on climate change, something he also did in his first term and that was later reversed by his successor, Jor Biden. But on his first day he made many more changes: among other things, he declared the first energy emergency in US history, with the intention of expediting the approval of regulations favorable to energy production; initiated the procedures to reverse the protections that Biden has given to millions of hectares of land and marine surface; stopped concessions for wind farms on the coast; instructed the review of restarting the export of liquefied gas, which Biden stopped; and began the elimination of vehicle emissions regulations. Dismantling Biden’s political work In one fell swoop, Trump sought to dismantle much of the legislation and regulatory work promoted by Biden, especially on issues such as immigration, environmental protection and energy. In his speech to his followers at the Capital One Arena, he described Biden’s political work as “disruptive and radical” and assured that his first executive order was to eliminate nearly eighty presidential decrees of his predecessor. TariffsIn the campaign, Trump promised to strike with rates to its large commercial partners. He spoke of a generalized rate of 10%, which could be 25% for its two neighbors – Mexico and Canada – and 60% for its great global rival, China. In his first hours as president, he did not impose specific measures, but he did order a widespread investigation into the trade policies of other countries to which the US is exposed, in addition to a review of China’s compliance with its trade agreements, and Mexico and Canada from the North American Free Trade Agreement, which it signed in 2020 with its neighbors. ‘Antiwoke’ battle: only two genres«From today, the official policy of the US Government will be that There are only two genres: man and woman,” Trump proclaimed in his inauguration speech. Later, he signed it in an executive order, as he also did with other aspects of the ‘antiwoke’ crusade that he wants to lead from the White House: he eliminated DEI (diversity, equity, inclusion) programs within the structures of the US Government. US and ended protections for transgender people in federal prisons. Goodbye to the WHO Trump’s animosity towards the World Health Organization (WHO), the UN health agency, is deep and old. The confrontation came in 2020 over the WHO’s management of the Covid-19 pandemic, but the only thing it produced were threats, not fulfilled, to cut off funding. Now he has acted immediately and gone much further, imposing by executive order the US withdrawal from the WHO, including suspending any payments to the organization. Lifeline to TikTokTrump first condemned the social network TikTok as a weapon of the Chinese Communist Party, then he spoiled her, then he hugged her and now he throws her a life jacket. The new US president has instructed the country’s attorney general not to comply for a period of 75 days with the law that imposes a ban on TikTok to design a process that “protects national security while saving a platform used by 170 million Americans.”Public Service: Government Efficiency, in the hands of MuskThe president seeks to reform the public service and has started strongly. With a stroke of a pen, he suspended all hiring for positions in the federal public sector – with the exception of immigration and security forces agencies – and eliminated the possibility of some officials to work remotely. He also used an executive order to create the well-known Department of Government Efficiency, led by Elon Musk and with the aim of bringing the public sector to heel. McKinley is once again the highest mountain and the gulf is now America’s President. The US can also impose the official name of the geographical features of the first world power. On his first day in the White House, Trump determined that the largest peak in North America recover the name it officially had from 1917 to 2015: McKinley, in honor of William McKinley, the president who led the country in the war between the United States and the United States. USA and Spain in 1898. In 2015, Barack Obama’s White House changed it to Denali, the name given to it for centuries by the Koyukon tribe of Alaska, which inhabits its region. Trump also decided that the Gulf of Mexico, the ocean basin surrounded by the coasts of the southern US, eastern Mexico and Cuba, would now be called the ‘Gulf of America’.

