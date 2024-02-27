On the occasion of Pokémon Day, a celebratory day that every year brings together fans from all over the world in honor of the first Pokémon games launched on February 27, 1996, The Pokémon Company announced Pokémon Legends: ZA, a new chapter in the Pokémon video game saga, and of the Pokémon Pocket Trading Card Game” an app dedicated to lovers of Pokémon trading cards. Pokémon Legends: ZA promises to be an ambitious addition to the series, with the launch expected in 2025 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch family of consoles. This new adventure will take players to explore Lumiose City, a city in the midst of an urban regeneration project, with the goal of creating an environment where humans and Pokémon can coexist harmoniously.Additional details about this game remain shrouded in mystery.

At the same time, The Pokémon Company introduced the “Pokémon Pocket Trading Card Game”, an app that will transform the experience of collecting Pokémon cards in digital format. This new platform will allow players to open virtual booster packs and collect cards with special visual effects, including innovative “immersive cards”, which offer a unique experience by allowing you to “dive” into the card's illustration. Players will be able to open two booster packs per day for free, discovering historic cards and new features exclusive to the app. Furthermore, the game promises quick battles with optimized rules, while remaining faithful to the classic Pokémon TCG system. Developed in collaboration with Creatures and DeNA, the Pokémon Pocket Trading Card Game will be available in 2024 as a free-to-start app on iOS and Android devices.