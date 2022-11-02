Andrei Slobodchikov, an expert in information security, revealed the dangers of using WhatsApp, according to RT.
In an interview with the Russian Prime News Agency, the expert pointed out that the WhatsApp application, like the famous Messenger program, often discovers critical weaknesses in it. So it can be considered the most dangerous.
And he adds, the identification of WhatsApp vulnerabilities allowed arbitrary code to run on the device and get the necessary information completely. For this reason, hackers send videos containing malicious code. The expert notes that it is not excluded that there are vulnerabilities in less common messaging programs.
According to him, the cause of leaks is often errors committed by the user, including not updating the application.
The WhatsApp application allows you to send and receive messages, photos, videos, documents, voice messages and phone calls.
