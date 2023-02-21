bandai namco just released a new trailer for tekken 8 that shows us in action the legendary kazuya kashimathe eternal protagonist of the series that has appeared in all the games except the third installment.

With the video attached to this note, it is possible to see the Tekken 8 version of Kazuya in action, performing his memorable movements such as God Fists, Spinning Demon and Flash Punch in a single combination-

Best of all is that Kazuya is kicking the ass of his son Jin Kazama, who is supposed to have a more prominent role in this installment of the fighting game produced by Katsuhiro Harada. for several years now.

Source: Bandai Namco

As if that weren’t enough, in the video we can also appreciate the Rage Art of this peeler, which you will surely want to execute. Currently, the confirmed characters are Jin, Kazuya, Jack, King, Law, Ninna, and Paul. Indeed, they still need to add Heihachi Mishima, so we must wait.

When is it coming out and on what platforms is Tekken 8 confirmed?

According to official information, Tekken 8 will be released on Xbox Series X|S, PC and PlayStation 5. The thing is, apparently it’s still too early to reveal a formal release date or window, which is what all fans want to know.

At the time, the seventh installment in the series took a long time to go on sale. It was in the arcade for a long time and had tremendous support from its first days. Now it was not until it was ready that Bandai Namco decided to launch it and with the nice surprise of giving us the opportunity to play with Akuma.

