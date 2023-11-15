It seems that the sales initials of The Invincible were not exactly impressive, despite the excellent reception by critics, and that the road to at least get to equalize production costs is still very long.
According to what GamePressure reported, based on 11 bit Studios financial data, it appears that launch sales so far have resulted in approximately $790,000 of revenue, i.e. probably around 25,000 copies sold, even if the calculation of the latter figure may not be correct.
Considering that the expenses of production, including marketing costs, amount to a total of 4.2 million dollars, the road to break even, or total recovery of production costs, still appears to be quite long.
Is there still time to recover?
The problem may be represented by the fact that sales to launch they are usually the most profitable ones, given the initial push given by the novelty effect and the marketing initiatives implemented, in addition to the fact that the game is usually sold at full price.
Subsequently it is however very possible to relaunch the product also through discounts and with possible word of mouth among users, so it is not yet certain that the situation is compromised.
The question is rather surprising even considering the quality of The Invincible, which in general it was well received by critics, thanks above all to its “retro-futuristic” science fiction setting and a very interesting story, based on the novel of the same name.
To get to know him better, we refer you to our review of The Invincible.
