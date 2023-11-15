It seems that the sales initials of The Invincible were not exactly impressive, despite the excellent reception by critics, and that the road to at least get to equalize production costs is still very long.

According to what GamePressure reported, based on 11 bit Studios financial data, it appears that launch sales so far have resulted in approximately $790,000 of revenue, i.e. probably around 25,000 copies sold, even if the calculation of the latter figure may not be correct.

Considering that the expenses of production, including marketing costs, amount to a total of 4.2 million dollars, the road to break even, or total recovery of production costs, still appears to be quite long.