Thousands of people gathered in front of the Barcelona airport, during a call for a Democratic Tsunami, in 2019. Quique García (efe)

Jean-Claude Scherzinger, the French citizen who died of a heart attack at El Prat airport on October 14, 2019, during the day of protests called by Tsunami Democràtic, suffered from previous heart disease. The autopsy report commissioned by the judge of L’Hospitalet (Barcelona) who investigated the case concluded that the “fundamental” cause of his death was “chronic ischemic heart disease”, a condition that causes the arteries to become blocked and difficult blood flow. In 2019, this judge did not see any evidence of a crime and closed the investigations. But now, four years later, Judge Manuel García-Castellón, instructor of the National Court, has placed that death under suspicion and has ordered to find out if he can be “linked” to the mobilizations. who promoted the independence platform to protest against the sentence of the processes.

In this summary, opened for terrorism crimes, the former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont and the general secretary of ERC, Marta Rovira, among others, are cited as defendants, both of whom have been on the run from justice for years. The L’Hospitalet court that filed the case for this death has now sent the case documentation to García-Castellón.

On October 14, 2019, the Frenchman Scherzinger was 64 years old and was in one of the terminals at El Prat airport (Barcelona) when he suffered a heart attack. At that time, one of the actions promoted by Tsunami Democràtic against the Supreme Court ruling on the process, that was known that day: the concentration of thousands of people to block the airport facilities. From the first moment, the Medical Emergency System (SEM) separated the death from the riots and assured that the health workers were able to quickly treat the man, who was evacuated by helicopter to the Bellvitge hospital, where he died. The Mossos d’Esquadra, in addition, have informed Judge García-Castellón that there is no death in the reports they prepared regarding the altercations in El Prat: “No reference to said death has been found in the reports that on the occasion of These events were written up,” indicates the Catalan police in a letter sent to the National Court.

The news published on October 14 highlighted that, due to the cuts caused by the protests at the airport entrances, the man had to walk several kilometers to reach terminal 2, where he had to catch his flight. The French embassy confirmed that he suffered the heart attack when he was going to get his boarding pass, according to The newspaper. The SEM explained that their doctors were in the area and were able to treat him and transfer him to Bellvitge. “This patient is not related to the incidents that occurred as a result of the court ruling,” the medical services reported then. However, García-Castellón highlights in his resolutions other information disseminated at that time: “he had to be evacuated by helicopter because the ambulances could not reach the airport,” he noted. The world.

Since the death finally occurred in Bellvitge, which belongs to the municipality of L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, a court in this city opened proceedings. On November 27, 2019, once the final autopsy was received, the magistrate closed the matter. “The actions carried out prove that the reported act does not have the characteristics of a criminal offense,” reads the letter, which EL PAÍS has accessed. The basis for the file was the definitive autopsy report, issued by the doctor Josep Castellà two weeks earlier. The coroner concludes that it was a natural death, the immediate cause of which was “cardiogenic shock,” but whose fundamental cause was heart disease.

In the reasoned statement that he sent to the Supreme Court last Tuesday, where he asked it to take on the case against Puigdemont for being arrested, Judge García-Castellón already took into account those conclusions of the autopsy: “The doctor’s report refers to a type of natural death, stating as the cause of death ‘xoc cardiogenic. Chronic ischemic heart disease [choque cardiogénico. Cardiopatía isquémica crónica]. In forensic considerations, the following deserves special attention: ‘Presence of a potentially lethal and advanced disease to explain death, but without evidence of a structurally lethal injury. The diagnosis of this category is determined by both the pathological findings and the medical history and circumstances of death.

The magistrate focuses, “precisely,” on that reference from the autopsy to “the circumstances” surrounding the death. “These circumstances, the blockade of the airport, could have influenced the outcome of the death, confirming the risk that the action carried out by the Tsunami could have posed to the integrity of the people present,” says the judge, who emphasizes: “Precisely, these circumstances will be which must be reviewed, to clarify if the collapse of the airport could have intervened in some way in the lethal outcome. In other words, it would try to rule out that the death of Jean Claude Scherzinger at the age of 64 could have been avoided on October 14, 2019.”

García-Castellón emphasizes that the blockade “jeopardized the security of the airport”: “Not only the physical integrity of the people who were in the building at that time. As the Mossos explain in their report, there was a clear danger both to the integrity of the agents and to that of the assailants themselves, when objects were indiscriminately thrown from everywhere. This danger was, obviously, extendable to travelers who were circumstantially at the airport, but it could also have caused a danger to the safety of national and international air traffic if the Mossos had not cleared the route that prevented the transfer of passengers. air traffic controllers from the Enaire control tower. This danger could materialize in the death of the French citizen Jean-Claude Scherzinger, born in 1955 in Mulhouse (France).”

In its appeal, the Prosecutor’s Office discards the thesis of a possible link between the Tsunami actions and the death of the French citizen. The public ministry stated: “It is true that some act echoed by this platform ended in riots and serious altercations, but there is not a single piece of information in the procedure that would allow those investigated to be accused of their favorable opinion; to the execution of violent acts against police forces or other actions, such as destruction of street furniture, and even less so their induction, cooperation or participation. […] It is not possible to attribute deaths, injuries or damages to any of those investigated.” The public prosecution considers it “implausible” to attribute death from a heart attack to the defendants.

