The Dubai Police General Command obtained two international accreditation certificates from the Global Innovation Management Institute (GIMI), based in the United States of America, in the fields of “Innovation Management” and “Foreseeing the Future,” within the fourth level, which is the highest in this accreditation, after a comprehensive evaluation process from Before a specialized committee composed of international experts.

Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, said: “The vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, has made the idea of ​​innovation and anticipating the future an approach that Dubai is moving forward with at a rapid and confident pace towards a higher advancement.” Ranks of excellence in various fields, to become, in all its sectors, an inspiring global model in employing creative thought to provide quality services to society that achieve the highest levels of satisfaction of its members within various vital sectors, including the police sector.

Al Marri praised both the teams of the General Administration of Administrative Affairs and the Future Foresight Center, which were able to pass all stages of the evaluation and obtain two accreditation certificates within these two important categories in the field of maturity in managing innovation, and maturity in anticipating the future, noting that the Dubai Police General Command is in charge of the process of managing innovation. Efforts and studies to anticipate the future are of great importance because of their effective role in enhancing the position of the Emirate of Dubai globally, and highlighting the reputation of Dubai Police at the global level in applying the best international practices in an effort to achieve the highest levels of leadership and excellence.

For his part, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Excellence and Leadership Affairs, Major General Dr. Abdul Quddus Abdul Razzaq Al Obaidli, said that obtaining the two international accreditation certificates comes within the framework of the Dubai Police General Command’s constant keenness to achieve excellence and leadership in various fields, and to harness all its capabilities in innovation and development to enhance security and safety. It works to achieve the highest levels of satisfaction among community members through the quality services it provides that take into account the best international standards and practices.

Operations maturity

In turn, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Administration Affairs, Major General Ahmed Rafi’, explained that obtaining the international accreditation certificates in “Innovation Management and Future Foresight” is considered very important in the process of police work, as it reflects maturity in these two fields, especially after undergoing the operations and practices of the Dubai Police. It was evaluated by specialized experts at an international level, indicating that this new achievement is added to the record of qualitative and distinguished achievements of the Dubai Police.

The Director of the General Department of Administrative Affairs, Brigadier General Mansour Al-Gergawi, received the international accreditation certificate in the field of innovation management, while Lieutenant Colonel Anwar Al-Nimr, Director of the Administrative Affairs Department at the Future Foresight Center, received the international accreditation certificate in the field of maturity by anticipating the future, during the annual conference of the Global Institute for Innovation Management, which was organized by This year in the Philippine capital, Manila.

Innovation management

Regarding the international accreditation certificate in the field of innovation management, Brigadier Al Gergawi explained that obtaining it came after Dubai Police passed the fourth evaluation level in this category, which is considered the highest level within the standards of the Global Institute for Innovation Management evaluation system, which reflects the institution’s maturity in innovation management and its ability to By building an ecosystem with material and tangible outputs and innovative projects to achieve its strategic goals.

Al-Gergawi pointed out that Dubai Police underwent a comprehensive evaluation process by the institute’s experts, which included a review of administrative procedures and processes in addition to the inputs of the innovation management system, and the benefits it provides that enable Dubai Police General Command employees to propose proactive projects to achieve the strategic goals of maintaining security and safety. And making Dubai society happy.”

The evaluation addressed several topics, including the role of leadership in inspiring employees, sponsoring innovative project campaigns, evaluating innovative processes, and the extent of their connection to global networks of universities, centers, research, and think tanks, in addition to evaluating the role of incentives provided to innovators, and the degree of risk with non-typical creative ideas, which enables Dubai Police From managing deep, long-term transformations.

Looking forward to the future

Dubai Police is the first police institution to obtain a certificate of accreditation in the field of maturity in foresight, after an evaluation process that included four areas that included the main processes of foresight: defining the scope, main issues, surveying and scenarios, and strategy.

Dubai Police was able to obtain the final score in the detailed assessment for each of the four axes, after passing the fourth and final level of the assessment, which demonstrated the extent of familiarity with the experience, knowledge and skills required in anticipating the future.

For his part, Lieutenant Colonel Anwar Al-Nimr said that obtaining the “International Accreditation” certificate from the Global Institute in the field of foresight demonstrates the high ability of Dubai Police to identify and analyze emerging issues across the economic, societal, technological, legal, political and environmental fields, and the existence of an internal process for unifying and interpreting data that ensures the seamless integration of visions. In the strategic decision-making process.

He added: “During the comprehensive evaluation process for anticipating the future, Dubai Police demonstrated great ingenuity in monitoring and following up on the drivers of change, identifying the main elements of uncertainty, and understanding their dynamics and potential impact on the external environment.”

He continued: “Dubai Police also participated in the process of preparing future scenarios and excelled in aligning its scenarios with the strategy, core values, mission and prevailing challenges. It strengthened its ability to adapt in the face of evolving circumstances and the surrounding environment, and applied a proactive approach to strategic planning and implementation.”