Daily Mail: Tourists encounter a naked man with a spear in the mountains of Germany

Hikers in the Harz mountains in Germany have spotted a mysterious naked man who has supposedly been living in the forest for five years. About it informs Daily Mail.

Gina Weiss, 31, and her friend Toby, 38, went for a walk in the woods near Blankenburg, Saxony-Anhalt, at sunset. At the foot of the ruined castle, they met a naked man who was sitting with a wooden spear in his hands. The man looked very overgrown and covered in mud.

The tourist said that the man, who appeared to be about 40 years old, looked at them without looking away and without saying a word. “He looked dirty, like a Stone Age man in a history book,” she added. The meeting of a couple of tourists with a stranger lasted about ten minutes.

Related materials:

This is not the first time in this region that an unusual man, nicknamed the local wolf man, has been noticed. According to local authorities, there have been several reports of a figure wearing a wolf skin or costume in the forest over the past five years. In March, a hiker called the police asking for help after he ran into the man.

Blankenburg fire chief Alexander Beck suggested that the man clearly had experience of living on the streets and was well adapted to the changing seasons. However, a volunteer from the local fire department found the latest statement ridiculous and suggested that the photographs taken by the tourists were a joke.

Earlier it was reported that police in the city of Liuzhou in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China arrested a hermit who had been hiding from justice in the mountains for two years and had almost forgotten how to speak. The man was wanted after he attacked an opponent during a skirmish.