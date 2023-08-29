40 years old | At the age of 14, Jonne Aaron moved to a family support center and at the same time founded his first band: “It served as a resource”

“This is still the best summer job I’ve come up with,” says Jonne Liimatainen, known as musician Jonne Aaron.

“Clock it was 5:30 and the radio was playing Kari Tapion I’m Finnishof.”

Singer-songwriter Jonne Aaron lived Jonne Liimatainen is rarely well informed about his own birth.

“Mother tells the same story every time,” explains Liimatainen.

What’s the matter, because he likes stories himself. It is probably typical for someone who makes and performs songs as a profession. The same fire is of course for memorable melodies.

According to Liimatainen, words and tunes have been an important part of life from a very young age.

“I remember the first time I held a guitar in my hand as a child. I strummed that fingerboard and thought, you’re kidding, all the songs in the world go from this.”

He got his first guitar from his father at the age of 11.

“Faija was a musician himself. He played the drums Irwin’s and Anita Hirvonen in bands, and dated at a young age Berit with. My father’s other brother is an instrument builder, and my youngest brother Jukka gave me my first electric guitar, a Fender Stratocaster. Jukka plays in my band these days.”

From those times, there was really only one path to choose from, says Liimatainen. Rock stardom was a dream that also paid off in difficult phases of life.

“I have had varying circumstances growing up in life. Early childhood was really happy, but it was more difficult as a teenager. At the age of 14, I moved to a family support center. It became an early place of growth, and I had to take responsibility. I have always considered myself precocious.”

At that time, Liimatainen also founded his first band.

“It served as a counterweight and a source of strength.”

“ “I’ve always considered myself precocious.”

Dream it came true sooner than Liimatainen could even imagine. He was barely 18 years old when the band Negative Moment of Our Love – the song became a huge hit.

Admittedly, it was also close that Negative would not have been presented to the general public. According to Liimatainen, at the turn of the millennium, one record company after another said no thanks to the band.

“My older brother Tommy was managing us and he was totally frustrated. Afterwards, it has been established how hopeless the whole situation was.”

In the end, the small GBFam from Tampere offered Negative a recording contract. The company’s artists included, among others, a reggae artist Lord Est. Negative’s dramatic debut album War of Love came out in 2003, and the rest is rock history. The Tampere youth’s hobby grew into a rock band touring Europe and Japan.

The success experienced at a young age felt wonderful, you can’t deny that, says Liimatainen.

“It was just trying to stay on the board, like a surfer. In retrospect, the going was too wild. I just thought that this is all normal. When you lived on the road, it was hard to stay still at home.”

Sometimes it was hard, especially when playing with drugs. That’s why it was important to have the right kind of people around who helped ground me. It didn’t work out for everyone, says Liimatainen.

“It has helped me that I had and still have relationships with old childhood friends. I’ve never been the type to hang out in social circles. I do my job and that’s it.”

Jonne Liimatainen, who lives in Tampere, says that he consciously strived for a situation where the summers would be filled with gigs and the rest of the time would be free for songwriting or just lazing around.

Present In many ways, the year is a place of celebration for Liimatainen. Along with turning forty, this year marks twenty years as a recording artist and ten years as a solo artist.

“This is still the best summer job I’ve come up with.”

He says that he consciously strived for a situation where the summers would be filled with gigging and the rest of the time would be free for songwriting or even just lazing around.

“Rest and peace are really important for creativity.”

Music is created both for oneself and for other artists.

“As a songwriter, I claim to be a tough composer. Composing is easy for me. I can just make a song out of that. They come from somewhere in the subconscious.”

Even now, Liimatainen has four thousand recordings of different song samples on his phone. Some of them he refines further in his home studio, some not.

“I don’t know if they will all be published, but it doesn’t matter. For me, music is boundless joy.”

Those who only know Liimatainen as a rock or hit guy might be surprised: for example, a whole album of electronic dance music based on strong melodies is ready Starchild in the name of the alter ego.

“I got excited about edm sometime around 2018. Doing that has been really therapeutic.”

Just now, however, a new song is spinning in Liimatainen’s mind, The sounds of the heart, which is scheduled to be published in early September. It’s a familiar Jonne Aaron, Liimatainen assures.

“A melancholic melody, a touch of life in the text – that’s it. It’s in my DNA. I don’t really know how to make happy songs either.”

“Perhaps my soul landscape has traditional Finnish melancholy, but with hope.”