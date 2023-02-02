A couple has been found dead in a house on El Greco street in Villanueva del Arzobispo, located on the outskirts of the town. Minutes before two in the afternoon this Wednesday, residents of the area alerted that they had heard shots, as reported by the 112 emergency service, which immediately notified the Local Police, the Civil Guard and the health teams, that they have found the two people lifeless. The first indications point to a case of gender violence, although for the moment no hypothesis is ruled out.

The Civil Guard has taken charge of the investigations to find out what happened, without any hypothesis being advanced at this time. Waiting to know more details about what happened.

Sources of the investigation indicate to Europa Press that the first indications suggest that the man shot the woman, to then commit suicide with the same weapon, although these extremes must be confirmed.

The Civil Guard has indicated that there were no previous complaints of gender violence, nor is it recorded in the VioGén files. Once the coroner and the judge appeared, samples have been taken and the bodies, once the removal of the corpses has been authorized, have been transferred to the facilities of the Institute of Legal Medicine for the practice of autopsies.

The mayor of Villanueva del Arzobispo is astonished while he remains on El Greco street, waiting for the Judicial Police Service of the Civil Guard to finish its investigation into what happened a few minutes before two in the afternoon this Wednesday, when they found a lifeless couple at their home.

A neighbor found the bodies.



It was a neighbor and friend of the couple, who had a key to the house, who found the bodies, when surprised that they did not attend the auction party for the olive harvest, he went to see if it had happened to them something. Festival known locally as ‘botijuela’ and in other olive-producing areas as ‘butifuera’.

“The bodies have been found, the door has been closed and the police have been called,” reported Gabriel Fajardo, dismayed by what has happened on this street of the Camino Viejo, as the area is known in the municipality, on the way to the sanctuary of La Fuensanta, in the upper part of the town. “It is a very loved and respected family in Villanueva, with no history of any kind, no illnesses. It is not explained what could have happened », he added.

The couple were in their seventies and have a daughter who also lives in Villanueva del Arzobispo. They were retired.