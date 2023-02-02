Mexico City. In 2022, Mexico was one of the most popular tourist destinations in the worldmore than one07 million tourists who flew over the country.

The figure represents a 14% increase compared to the previous year and demonstrates the strong recovery of the tourism sector after the effects of the pandemic in 2020.

According to a report published by the Ministry of Tourism (Sectur)foreign tourists represented 70% of the travelers who arrived in Mexico in 2022, while national tourists represented the remaining 30%.

Most of the foreign tourists came from the USAfollowed by Canada, UK and Spain.

More than 107 million tourists choose Mexico as a destination in 2022. / Photo: Reforma

In addition to Mexico’s popularity as a tourist destination, there is also a growing demand by tourists for air flights.

The Ministry of Communications and Transportation reported that the total passengers carried on air flights in 2022 it reached 57 million 222 thousand passengers, which represents an increase of 28.8% compared to the previous year.

Among the airlines that led the mobilization of passengers on domestic flights were low-cost airlines Long live Aerobus and Volariswhich carried more than 40 million passengers combined.

The joint participation of these two airlines, along with Aeroméxico, Aeroméxico Connect and Magnichartersrepresented 98.5% of the passengers mobilized in domestic flights during 2022.

As for the international flights, Aeroméxico and Volaris were the airlines that mobilized the most passengers, with a total of 10 million 376 thousand passengers combined.

Despite the increase in demand for air flights and the tourism sector in general, Mexico continues to implement safety and health measures to protect its tourists and residents.

The Sectur has worked closely with the Ministry of Health and other government agencies to ensure that health and safety protocols are followed at all tourist establishments and airports.

Mexico’s success in attracting so many tourists and maintaining the safety of its travelers demonstrates the country’s dedication to fostering tourism and ensuring a safe and satisfying experience for all its visitors.