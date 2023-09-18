Haunted Housea remake of the Atari classic already revived in 2010, has a exit date official on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series trailer: The game will be available starting October 12th.

The one developed by Orbit Games is a roguelike-style experiencecharacterized by stealth-based gameplay in which, in the role of the girl protagonist of the adventure, we will have to explore a haunted house being careful not to end up prey to ghosts.

As we complete the tasks, we will have the opportunity to unlock new characterseach equipped with different characteristics that will allow us to reach previously inaccessible areas and overcome obstacles that seemed insurmountable.