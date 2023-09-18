Haunted Housea remake of the Atari classic already revived in 2010, has a exit date official on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series trailer: The game will be available starting October 12th.
The one developed by Orbit Games is a roguelike-style experiencecharacterized by stealth-based gameplay in which, in the role of the girl protagonist of the adventure, we will have to explore a haunted house being careful not to end up prey to ghosts.
As we complete the tasks, we will have the opportunity to unlock new characterseach equipped with different characteristics that will allow us to reach previously inaccessible areas and overcome obstacles that seemed insurmountable.
The return of a classic
As mentioned, Haunted House is a classic with a long history: Originally published in 1982 on the Atari 2600, James Andreasen’s title was reimagined in 2010 on PC, Xbox 360 and Wii, as well as in 2014 with Haunted House: Cryptic Graves by the Italian team Dreampainters.
