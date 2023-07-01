No, it doesn’t say The Last of Us and no, it’s not Ellie. It is a blatant copy of the exclusive title for PlayStation which arrived today at the eShop of nintendoswitch and what is titled The Last Hope: Dead Zone Survival with a font and an arrangement of letters in the title that intentionally seeks to deceive players.

The game is about a soldier, a father, a hope… (so the trailer says) who are sent to the future to prevent a zombie catastrophe, how? Don’t look at me, I don’t have the answer, the plot of this game is as ridiculous as the graphics, the environments and the fact that there is a teenager named Eve identical to Ellie. This game is so bad it’s hilarious, so I’m going to leave you with the trailer so you can see for yourselves.

The only reason to buy this game must be the morbidity to see how ridiculous and distant it is from The Last of Us. Laugh for a while if you want now that the game is 88% off in the eShop and will be valid until July 13. The Last Hope occupies 2.4 GB of memory.

Via: nintenderos

Editor’s note: This does bother me, honestly. I don’t understand the point, it’s not like a confused father is going to buy this game for his son who wants to play The Last of Us…which is an M-rated game for ages 17+, a lot of parents these days were gamers, so…who are they kidding? what is the OBJETIVE? This mystery is better than the plot that The Last Hope.