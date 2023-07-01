File with 1 minute and 45 seconds recovers speeches by the former president and images of meetings with supporters

The PL (Liberal Party) shared a video this Friday (June 30, 2023) in support of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and rejection of the decision of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) to make the former chief executive ineligible for 8 years. In the publication, there is a compilation of images and speeches that trace Bolsonaro’s trajectory in national politics. By 5 votes to 2, the former president was ineligible for abuse of political power and misuse of the media. The Court accepted the action filed by the PDT (Partido Democrático Trabalhista) in August 2022 against the meeting of the then Chief Executive with ambassadors at the Palácio da Alvorada, in July last year. On the occasion, Bolsonaro criticized the Brazilian electoral system, the electronic voting machines and the performance of the STF and TSE.

Watch (1min55s):