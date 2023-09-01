Wo other people have a passenger in their car, Lee Meyer from Neligh in the American state of Nebraska saw a live bull with meter-long horns on Wednesday. According to a local television station, the police got away with a few warnings.

Around 10:00 a.m., the officials received calls about the mid-size car with the Watussi cattle in the right half. Half of the roof of the vehicle, which Meyer has used in parades in the region for years, was removed, as was the right-hand side of the windshield.

After the calls, the police officers initially assumed it was a small calf, local television station News Channel Nebraska said. However, when they took a look at the vehicle and the adult animal with the horns, they issued some traffic warnings.

Owner Meyer said his pet’s name was Howdy Doody. Eventually he was allowed to go home with him.