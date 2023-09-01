Madrid. Paleontologists have described an enigmatic group of genuinely European dinosaurs, the rhabdodontids, which group the most common medium-sized herbivores of the Late Cretaceous European archipelago.

Between 100 and 66 million years ago, Europe was a large archipelago with numerous small and large islands located in a shallow tropical sea.

The groups of dinosaurs that lived on these islands were very different from those on other continents, often being much smaller than their mainland relatives. These European dinosaurs include small and medium-sized carnivorous theropods, armored ankylosaurs, long-necked sauropods, duck-billed hadrosaurs, and rhabdodontids.

A joint research team from the universities of Tübingen (Germany), Budapest (Hungary) and Bucharest (Romania) recently reviewed what we know about rhabdodontids in an article published in the journal Fossil Record.

Rhabdodontid dinosaurs were generally small to medium-sized animals with a total body length of between two and six meters. “They were probably habitually bipedal herbivores, characterized by a fairly stocky build, with strong hind and short forelimbs, a long tail, and a comparatively large triangular skull that tapers forward and ends in a narrow snout,” explained Félix Augustin, lead author. of the study in Fossil Record.

“They had a relatively robust skull with strong jaws, large teeth, and a pointed beak covered in keratin, showing that these dinosaurs were well adapted to eating hard plants.”

In some cases, fossil remains of several individuals of different ages have been found together, indicating that they were gregarious.

Although they became extinct long before the mass disappearance in western Europe (about 69 million years ago), possibly due to environmental changes affecting the plants they fed on, they survived much longer in eastern Europe and were among the last non-avian dinosaurs that still existed before the end of the Cretaceous (66 million years ago).

Interestingly, derabdodontid fossils have only been found in Europe and in rocks between 86 and 66 million years old, so they were endemic to the Late Cretaceous European archipelago.

Currently, the group comprises nine different species from five European countries (France, Spain, Austria, Hungary and Romania). “The first species of rhabdodontid was scientifically named over 150 years ago and the last in November 2022, so although the group looks back on a long history of research, we still have a lot to learn about it,” said Félix Augustin. .

“Overall, our representation of the dinosaur world is heavily skewed toward the known North American and Asian dinosaur faunas,” he added.

Dinosaur fossils from the Late Cretaceous are much rarer in Europe than in North America or Asia, and no complete skeleton of a rhabdodontid has been described so far. Despite the fact that they were so abundant and common in Late Cretaceous Europe, several key aspects about them remain poorly understood, including their detailed body proportions, posture and locomotion, as well as their feeding behavior.

“Over the past decades, large numbers of new, and often well-preserved rhabdodontid fossils have been discovered across Europe, most of which remain to be studied,” said Félix Augustin. “A joint research project is currently underway to study the available fossil material in order to gain new insights into the evolution and lifestyle of these fascinating, yet still poorly understood dinosaurs.”