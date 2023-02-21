In Kaliningrad, an employee of the Tretyakov Gallery was detained, assembling an explosive device

In Kaliningrad, a 32-year-old employee of the Tretyakov Gallery was detained for having assembled an explosive device in a rented apartment. On Tuesday, February 21, reports Telegram-Shot channel.

According to preliminary data, the man was preparing a terrorist attack. A few weeks ago, he rented an apartment, where he made an explosive device out of a mortar bomb and a faustpatron from the Great Patriotic War period.

The detainee opposed the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine and adhered to pro-Ukrainian views. Previously, the man was convicted five times under articles of robbery, theft, fraud and causing minor bodily harm. In the Kaliningrad branch of the Tretyakov Gallery, he worked with radio equipment.

Earlier it was reported that in the Crimea, the court gave the St. Petersburg citizen, who was going to fight against Russia, 5.5 years in prison.