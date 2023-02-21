With almost three quarters of its territory covered by forests, Bhutan, with a population of around 780,000, claims to be a carbon negative economy. In addition to absorbing carbon dioxide thanks to its forests, the Himalayan nation is actively trying to limit its own CO2 emissions. Electricity production in the country is not derived from fossil fuels: it is obtained 100 percent from hydropower.

