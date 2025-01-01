The year 2025 has started with a new episode of railway chaos. The Talgo Avril trains, which circulate on the lines that connect Madrid with Galicia and Asturias, remain stopped at the stations due to a computer incident, Renfe has reported in its X account.

The railway company has stated that it is relocating all travelers to other compositions “to guarantee their mobility” and added that they are being informed of all changes that affect their trip.

Adif has communicated in its X account that all Talgo Avril series 106 self-propelled trains (standard and conventional gauge) ““They are found useless, and self-propelled ones must be changed to other branches.”.

The high-speed trains of the 106 series, the Talgo Avril, are the most advanced of the brand, which highlights that thanks to their high capacity and light total weight they minimize energy consumption and multiply efficiency.

One of the characteristics that stands out about this latest generation train is its composition of 12 passenger cars and 200 meters in length.

Adif has reported, among other delays, those affecting the Gijón-Chamartín Madrid trains; as well as the suppression at origin of the Castellón-Gijón train with an alternative road transport plan to Valencia Joaquín Sorolla.