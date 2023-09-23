Agence France-Presse reported on Saturday that four competitors who qualified for the final round have been lying awake for more than 800 hours.

“I’ve been lying here for 34 days,” says contestant Lidia Marković, a beauty worker. “I move when I’m bored, and I don’t know when I feel that way.”

She adds: “Staying in bed is not easy, but mentally tiring.” She added, “We had three psychologists with us who could not bear it.”

An out of the ordinary idea

More than a month ago, she, like three other people, participated in the “Ezlazvanje” competition, which means lying down for a long time in the local language, organized for the twelfth time by the tourist village of Brezna in Montenegro.

The owner and initiator of the place where the competition was held, Radunja Blagojevich, refers to a common joke about the people of Montenegro being lazy, pointing out that “the idea was to organize a competition that is not held anywhere else in the world.”

He explains that the 21 participants in the competition are from Montenegro, Russia, Ukraine and Serbia.

Amazing performance

He expresses his astonishment this year at the performance of the contestants, because they broke the last record of 117 hours of lying down, or five days.

From their brushes, Lydia (23 years old), Govan (33 years old), Philippe (23 years old) and Gordana (36 years old) each hope to win the sum of one thousand euros allocated to the champion of sloth, even if it means postponing their family, professional and academic preoccupations.

The financial reward was the main motivation for these people, their desire to go beyond the ordinary.

“you are in vacation”

Gordana Filipovic, who works in a restaurant next to the competition venue, says: “I am proud of myself because I have persevered. I feel comfortable here. I am also proud of my family who supports me and of my husband who has been taking care of our children for a month, and he told me, ‘You are on vacation, lie down and enjoy!’”

In addition to the support of their friends and families, participants achieved success through social media.

Participants have the right to keep their mobile phones or tablets with them to bed, in addition to the possibility of reading or receiving visitors.

But on the other hand, they are prohibited from sitting or standing, with the exception of giving them 15-minute rest periods every eight hours, which is a new detail added to the rules of the competition, after breaks were taken for short times or were not available even in previous versions of the competition.