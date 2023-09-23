Join the La República WhatsApp channel

The businesswoman Marina Mora She becomes a mother a year and a half after her wedding to Alejandro Valenzuela. It was learned that last Friday, September 22, the former beauty queen also gave birth to her long-awaited Sofia. Marina Mora had mentioned that she would not wait for 40 weeks of gestation and would give birth early. She has fulfilled her wish and it was known that both would be in perfect health.

Marina Mora talks about her pregnancy

The former miss Peru World 2001 was encouraged to tell what the process of becoming a mother has been like. She claimed to be a believing woman, so she talked to God about her personal desires.

“I spoke to God and told him what I had told him before I got married, about finding the love of my life, that I promised to be an increasingly better person. … The first day was that the embryo progressed, that was the most complicated because people who have had in vitro fertilization treatment know that the eggs have to be removed, they have to be fertilized and then it has to progress, it has to go through tests to know that it is fine and then they can implant it,” he stated.