A recent study revealed that nearly 40 percent of women experience sudden symptoms in the weeks leading up to a heart attack.

According to research published in the journal Circulation, the five most common symptoms women reported experiencing in the month preceding infection were:

Unusual stress.

Sleep disorders.

Shortness of breath.

Indigestion.

anxiety.

During the heart attack, the women reported:

Shortness of breath.

general weakness

Unusual stress.

cold sweat

Dizziness.

What you can do to reduce the risk

Ruth Goss, a nurse with the British Heart Foundation, says there are lots of things we can all do to reduce the risk of heart disease:

Maintain a healthy weight:

Improves heart and circulatory health.

Make small, achievable, long-term changes, such as reducing portion sizes and increasing your physical activity.

move:

It is really important for your heart health to do 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week.

The activity could be brisk walking, gardening, cycling or playing sports.

Managing blood pressure:

If you have high blood pressure, it is essential to maintain a healthy weight, stop smoking, reduce salt, maintain physical activity and take prescribed medications.

Cholesterol management:

“Bad” cholesterol can increase the risk of heart or circulatory disease, according to Sky News Arabia.

You can help manage your cholesterol levels by limiting the amount of saturated fat you eat, being more active and eating a healthy, balanced diet.

Quit Smoking: