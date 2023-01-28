A recent study revealed that nearly 40 percent of women experience sudden symptoms in the weeks leading up to a heart attack.
According to research published in the journal Circulation, the five most common symptoms women reported experiencing in the month preceding infection were:
- Unusual stress.
- Sleep disorders.
- Shortness of breath.
- Indigestion.
- anxiety.
During the heart attack, the women reported:
- Shortness of breath.
- general weakness
- Unusual stress.
- cold sweat
- Dizziness.
What you can do to reduce the risk
Ruth Goss, a nurse with the British Heart Foundation, says there are lots of things we can all do to reduce the risk of heart disease:
Maintain a healthy weight:
- Improves heart and circulatory health.
- Make small, achievable, long-term changes, such as reducing portion sizes and increasing your physical activity.
move:
- It is really important for your heart health to do 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week.
- The activity could be brisk walking, gardening, cycling or playing sports.
Managing blood pressure:
- If you have high blood pressure, it is essential to maintain a healthy weight, stop smoking, reduce salt, maintain physical activity and take prescribed medications.
Cholesterol management:
- “Bad” cholesterol can increase the risk of heart or circulatory disease, according to Sky News Arabia.
- You can help manage your cholesterol levels by limiting the amount of saturated fat you eat, being more active and eating a healthy, balanced diet.
Quit Smoking:
- Quitting smoking is the single biggest thing you can do to help your heart.
- Smokers are almost twice as likely to have a heart attack as those who have never smoked.
