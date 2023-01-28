Hogwarts Legacy has already been spotted with le first copies in the shopsand while no people actually owning the game have yet been reported thanks to a day one disruption, there is undoubtedly a spoiler risk before the official launch.

If you have seen our 25 minute gameplay video dedicated to Hogwarts Legacy and you are passionate about the Wizarding Worldyou too are probably eagerly awaiting the release of the tie-in developed by Avalanche Software, which promises to be one of the most successful titles of this year.

Precisely on the basis of the great enthusiasm surrounding this production it is clear and inevitable that some retailers will take advantage of the situation to break day one and start selling the game, so as to catch up with the e-commerce giants who will instead have to carefully observe the official deadlines.

However, this situation will contribute to the phenomenon of online spoilers, with some users already in possession of the product who will not have too many problems uploading individual clips or entire sequences on social networks and YouTube to unduly gain views, however ruining the pleasure of discovery for those who will come across by mistake in their uploads.

As usual, in these cases, our suggestion is to be careful and possibly use the filters made available by platforms such as Twitter to arrive unscathed from February 10, the date on which Hogwarts Legacy will be officially available in the PC, PS5 and Xbox versions Series X|S.