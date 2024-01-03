Throughout Italy “the tradition of the Befana is as loved as that of Santa Claus, but even if at the age of 8 75% still believe in the existence” of the little old lady with a hooked nose, worn clothes and shoes, who travels night on his broom, “the tradition of the stocking is something that remains. So much so that there are young people and adults (who themselves have become parents) who love receiving it. Therefore grandparents often find themselves preparing them for both their grandchildren and their children. My invitation to everyone – parents, grandparents, uncles or friends who prepare stockings for children – is to make this stocking tradition joyful and cheerful, something sweet that expresses affection and family warmth.” The message of the pediatrician Italo Farnetani is clear: “'Negative additions', coal, garlic, onions, should be avoided”, is the appeal.

“And, even more – he highlights to Adnkronos Salute – soft coal must be avoided, because not only does it give a negative impact to the gift, but it also confuses the ideas of those under 10, proposing something negative like coal, but at the same time at the same time sweet. It sounds a bit like a mockery.” The full professor of pediatrics at the Ludes-United Campus of Malta University rejects in all cases the choice of “putting a negative note next to the sweets, the 'goodies' of the Befana. Bad children do not exist – the expert objects – If a child exhibits aggressive behavior, or is not obedient or responds badly to his parents, expresses discomfort or a bad relationship with” the adults he cares about, something “that needs to be investigated, explored, and certainly not stigmatized with charcoal and similar things”.

Rather, urges Farnetani, “let the Epiphany be a great celebration of the family and of children. Especially today there is a particular need for it. Perhaps more than in the past, in fact, on social media or on TV, children are exposed to negative situations, news of wars, feminicides, violence. May the Befana therefore be a sweet gift, a caress. And bring a stocking full” of sweet surprises, “from figs to 'fashionable' sweets, above all, remembering that chocolate is always the most appreciated product “. Another important moment, concludes the pediatrician, is the Epiphany lunch, the last remnant of celebration before returning to school and daily activities. “I recommend that it truly be a triumph of family joy at the table, precisely because it is the last celebration of this long bridge that began on December 23rd, but also because it is an opportunity to build family roots. My advice is to prepare chocolate-based desserts. The most loved ones? Tiramisu, or chocolate tart”.