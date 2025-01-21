Atlético de Madrid adopted the mantra of the legendary Helenio Herrera, who won two leagues as the head of the red and white team and boasted that football was played better with ten players than with eleven. Until Barrios’ expulsion, Leverkusen’s superiority was incontestable. Since then, based on defense, courage, heart and invaluable help from the Metropolitan, who roared beautifully, the colchoneros held on to the match and rowed until Julián Álvarez’s double that culminated the comeback. Related News benfica 4 – barcelona 5 standard Yes, Flick’s Barça already has its first feat Salvador Sostres The incredible comeback is an extraordinary act of affirmation by this team of children who do not give up even when They themselves collapse. A “commendable” second 45 minutes that leave Simeone enormously satisfied. «In the first half the team did not play well. In the second, they perfectly identified the game they had to play and took advantage of everything that could happen”, an exercise in which the Argentine highlighted “humility, hierarchy, hard work and knowing how to suffer.” “It’s one of the games that people will remember for sure,” he said. Likewise, Atlético once again completed a comeback and did so again in the final minutes. When it is repeated so often, it can hardly be a coincidence. “It’s something that feeds game after game, that feeling that if I tie I can win and the opponent also receives it,” explained Simeone, who also, as he did in the previous game, moved away from his classic game by game to convey a wish: “I want to play in the Champions League final.” On the other hand, the Argentine wanted to focus on the great protagonist of the night, Julián Álvarez, who rewarded all the collective effort with a double to give his team the victory. «He came to give us what he is giving us. I hope it can stay for many years because we will enjoy it. He has talent, humility, hierarchy, goal. He is a very noble boy, he has gone from less to more in an incredible way. “He has everything a player has to be at Atlético and leave a mark,” he concluded. Meanwhile, the Argentine striker maintained that it was probably his most special night as a red-and-white footballer “because of everything that happened in the game.” «Being one less so early, they score us the goal. We had seen it black, difficult at half-time because of what it means to play with one less and more against a rival like Leverkusen. but later, little by little and playing our game, believing in the team and doing our job with humility, the tie came. Ten with ten we saw the chance that we could win it and that’s how it happened. Finally, Xabi Alonso lamented the hard blow that Julián’s first goal was for his team’s aspirations. «Until the tie we were very connected, but it has hurt us too much. The emotional moment has changed, it has left us affected and we have not known how to reestablish ourselves,” analyzed the Tolosarra.

