The family business around a hotel is the protagonist of the new daily fiction that La 1 will broadcast in the near future. The public channel is preparing, together with Good Mood and with the executive production of Daniel Écija (‘Estoy vivo’, ‘Águila Roja’), the comedy ‘4 stars’ that will be broadcast at an unusual time for this type of content: the the ‘access prime time’ slot, that is, the stretch from the end of the second edition of the ‘Telediario’ until the stellar offer of the night begins. A change in strategy with which TVE hopes to improve its low audience data at that time and be an entertaining alternative to the unbeatable Pablo Motos, who achieves audience figures from other times with ‘El Hormiguero’.

The new bet of La 1 will star actress Toni Acosta, with a cast that includes Marta Aledo, Dafne Fernández, Ana Gracia, David Lorente, Antonio Molero, Raúl Prieto and the special collaboration of Antonio Resines. As RTVE explains, the new fiction is “a contemporary, romantic and family comedy, in which, as in life, everything happens when it is least convenient.”

‘4 stars’ deals with the adventures of the Hotel Lasierra, a family business that has just received its fourth star at the worst possible moment. Clara appears on the scene, played by Toni Acosta. She is an old childhood friend, who has returned with a secret under her arm. “I am also part of this family. I am also a Lasierra », she announces in the first chapter of the fiction.

Meanwhile, Rita (Ana Gracia), a mother too concerned about appearances, is going to pull her hair out over the news. Marta (Dafne Fernández), capricious and superficial, is going to declare war on him from minute one. And Silvia (Marta Aledo) will do everything possible so that the situation does not get out of hand. Between the four of them, they will have to put their differences aside to get the hotel going. Along with the leading cast, Ana Jara, Martí Cordero, Alejandro Albarracín, Marina Baeza, Francesca Piñón, Rosario Pardo, Gonzalo Caps, Álvaro Fontalba, Belén Écija, Edgar Vittorino and Carolina Rubio, among others, also appear in daily fiction.

cursed fringe



With this, La 1 will add its second daily series after the success of ‘La Promesa’ in the afternoons, which has managed to stand up to the Antena 3 serial ‘Amar es para siempre’. However, the commitment to ‘4 stars’ is risky due to the tough competition from ‘access prime time’, with the absolute leadership of ‘El Hormiguero’ and the good results of ‘First Dates’ on Cuatro.

The success of these two products, together with ‘El Intermedio’ from La Sexta, has become a headache for the main public channel, which has been forced in recent years to delay the start of its ‘prime’ offers time’ to not make them coincide with these competing daily formats. Nor does La 1 hit the nail on the head with the most appropriate content at that time of the night. Only ‘Viaje al centro de la tele’ managed to stand out after the successive failed programs that TVE premiered in that slot: ‘Rush Hour’, ‘The Following’ or the last one, ‘Mapi’.