Angel Di Maria first of all and regardless of what happens off the pitch at the end of the season. Juventus does not yet know if they will play the European Cups in 2023-24, but they are ready to break the delay to renew Fideo’s contract, which expires in June. One more year, as planned for the summer, to guarantee Massimiliano Allegri the class of the 35-year-old world champion also in the next championship. The 2023 start of the Argentine, who arrived in July from Paris Saint Germain on a free transfer, swept away any kind of doubt at Continassa. Starting with those related to the physical problems that held back the Rosary before the break. The Juventus project does not change and in the future the Lady will be increasingly young, Italian and sustainable. But leaders and champions will also be needed to guide the under 25 talents.

Thus, after having formalized the extension of Danilo until 2025, the Juventus managers go “on the attack” for the Di Maria bis. The negotiation will start shortly and, according to what filters from Argentine sources, the premises are good. The former PSG makes the difference on the pitch (7 goals and 7 assists) and is very comfortable in Turin. To reinforce the optimism there is a common orientation. Juventus wants to anticipate and lock down Fideo, even at the cost of having to make other sacrifices in the event of failure to qualify for the next Champions League. And Di Maria from the first informal chats has not closed the door to the possibility of remaining in black and white even without the showcase of the cup with big ears. In football, however, everything can change even quickly up to the signatures. Also for this reason the CEO Maurizio Scanavino, the manager of the sports area Francesco Calvo and the sports director Federico Cherubini don’t want to waste time and intend to take advantage of the favorable wind. See also Pioli: "Half an hour of great football, but we need to start the games better"

Angel, right now, seems to see a return to the beloved Rosario Central a little further. Merit of the feeling established with Juventus – from teammates to fans – despite the complicated period of the club. But the playmaker’s family is also voting for another year in Turin, and they’re enjoying themselves wonderfully under the Mole. Mrs. Jorgelina and the two girls have fallen in love with the pre-hilly area of ​​the city, where they live (among Di Maria’s neighbors there is also Vlahovic), and they also appreciate Turin’s discreet and reserved manners. Not to mention the possibility of quickly reaching – and even in one day – both the mountains and the sea. Aspects that have an important weight in Di Maria’s assessments, which last summer took more than a month to choose Juventus precisely because he wanted his wife to be convinced of the solution. «Juve is a great club. My family is happy in Turin and so am I. We’re fine here», the number 22 has already said twice publicly. But what matters most is that Angel also reiterated the same sensations to Continassa, in private. See also Danilo goal: Juve catches Atalanta again with time out and remains fourth

Di Maria, after all, played for the best clubs in Europe (Benfica, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Psg, Juventus) and lifted an impressive 32 trophies, including the most important ones: the Champions League at the time of Real Madrid and the World Cup with Argentina. The latter gave him unique sensations. Fideo has Copa America 2024 in mind more than the next Champions, who would also prefer to play (and it is not yet said that he cannot succeed with Juventus). Di Maria wants to experience the competition, already won in 2021, as champion of the reigning world. And he knows very well that to be called up by coach Scaloni he needs a season in a top European club. A flashback from Barcelona or Atletico cannot be ruled out a priori, even if for the moment the most concrete survey has come from the USA and Beckham’s Inter Miami, but in that case it would mean having to change the habits of the family again and only for twelve months, awaiting the return home from the summer of 2024. See also Juve, capital gains survey: Lucci's partner heard

What Juventus and Di Maria’s entourage have not yet discussed – but will soon – is the economic aspect. Alla Continassa, wanting to get to the smoke before the end of the season, cannot fail to take into account the risk of finding themselves without the rich income linked to the Champions League. A small sacrifice by Di Maria is possible, but not obvious (he currently earns 6 million plus bonuses). Help, in the event of renewal, could come from the tax relief provided for by the Growth Decree.

March 4, 2023

