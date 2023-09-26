The Spanish newspaper “Marca” said that the Tigres club, which belongs to the Colombian second division, announced the death of its president (63 years old) by a gunshot, after his team was defeated at home and in front of its fans, last Saturday, by three goals to two.

Baez was returning with his daughter to their home in Bogotá, before two armed men on a motorcycle surprised them near the stadium.

His daughter survived unharmed, and the authorities are currently investigating the murder.

Colonel Wilford Méndez Rojas, a security official in the Metropolitan Police of Bogota, said: “The president of the Tigres club was shot and taken to the hospital, where he later died.”

He continued: “The Bogota Police deployed all its forces in the field of criminal and intelligence investigation.

Evidence is being collected through video cameras and witness statements to determine the perpetrator of this criminal act.”

For its part, the club said in a statement: “The Tigres family and the sports community are devastated by this event,” adding, “His commitment to the team and dedication to developing sports in our region left an indelible mark.”