Andor: Season 2 has finished filmingas announced by himself Diego Lunaleading actor of the series, who in a message published on Instagram reported that this main part of the production concluded by thanking all those who worked on the TV series.
“Today is thelast day filming for Andor, I couldn't be more grateful to the entire crew for this amazing experience, for the years of hard work,” Luna wrote in the message.
“More than 700 people worked on this production and it is impossible to say goodbye and thank you all individually, and that's why I'm writing this message. THANK YOU for the passion instilled and for the incredible experience.”
Andor: Season 2 will arrive in 2025
Season 2 of Andor was filming blocked in the middle of last year due to the SAG-AFTRA workers' strike, having to do without Tony Gilroy, the showrunner and main writer of the series, for two months. The block lasted a long time but filming then restarted after months, completing the missing part.
Andor Season 2 was initially scheduled for August 2024, but the date may have been moved outside of the current year and is now expected to release on 2025. The cast is essentially the same as the first season, with Diego Luna in the role of Cassian Andor, Andy Serkis in the role of Kino Loy, Stellan Skarsgård in that of Luthen Rael and then Syril Karn, Genevieve O'Reilly, Denis Gough and Adria Arjona.
