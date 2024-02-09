Andor: Season 2 has finished filmingas announced by himself Diego Lunaleading actor of the series, who in a message published on Instagram reported that this main part of the production concluded by thanking all those who worked on the TV series.

“Today is thelast day filming for Andor, I couldn't be more grateful to the entire crew for this amazing experience, for the years of hard work,” Luna wrote in the message.

“More than 700 people worked on this production and it is impossible to say goodbye and thank you all individually, and that's why I'm writing this message. THANK YOU for the passion instilled and for the incredible experience.”