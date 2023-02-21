Contemporary art
The sculpture of a ‘dog-balloon’, made by the creator of sculptures like ‘Puppy’, falls from its pedestal due to a trip at a Miami fair
The unmistakable noise of a broken porcelain object slipped into the usual hubbub at the opening of an art fair, and the attendees fell silent. The doors of Art Wynwood, an annual event held in Miami (United States), entertained the buying public that night, the VIP collectors. Among the works were mixed those of many c
#collector #breaks #work #Jeff #Koons #euros
Leave a Reply