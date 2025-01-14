The third week of January has begun with stable weather, but with freezing temperatures in a good part of the country. In fact, the forecasts indicate that this Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week, because minimum temperatures of up to ten degrees below zero in some parts of the Peninsula. However, the atmospheric stability that has characterized the country in recent days will be affected starting Thursday by a storm that threatens to leave rain and snowfall in Mediterranean communitiesas reported by Meteored.

“The early hours of Tuesday will be even colder” than this Monday, indicated Rubén del Campo, spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet). According to the expert, the frosts that will affect a large part of the interior of the Peninsula will leave temperatures below zero, which is why the meteorological institution has activated the yellow or orange alert on nine autonomous communities.

Teruel, Zaragoza and Guadalajara will be on orange alert as they could register minimum temperatures of between eight and ten degrees below zero. Córdoba, Granada, Huesca, Cantabria, the eight Castilian-Leonese provincesthe four Catalan provinces, Madrid, La Rioja, Castellón, Valencia and all the Castilian-La Mancha provinces with the exception of Guadalajara. Mallorca and Menorca, for their part, will be on alert this Tuesday for coastal phenomena.

From Meteored they have indicated that the skies will remain sunny in most of the country until Wednesday, with the exception of the Balearic archipelago, Málaga, Granada, Cauta and Melilla, where some light rains could occur. With regard to frost, meteorologists explain that these will be especially strong in high mountain areas and that the temperatures that will be recorded will be below the usual average values for this time in most of the autonomous communities.

In provincial capitals such as Albacete, Ávila, Burgos, Cuenca, León, Lleida, Palencia, Pamplona, ​​Salamanca, Segovia, Valladolid or Zamora, thermometers could show minimum temperatures of up to five degrees below zero. The maximum temperatures, for their part, will be between 10 and 12 degrees in the interior of the peninsula and only some points in the southeast or the Andalusian community could exceed 15 degrees.





Temperatures will rise slightly on Wednesday, but the frosts will continue in the interior of the Peninsula, where they could be recorded again until five degrees below zero. In the points closest to the coast and on the island of Mallorca there will be weak frosts and, in general, the environment will be warmer than the day before. Even so, in points of the northern half the thermometers will show temperatures below ten degrees Celsius.

Change of weather on the Mediterranean coast

Starting on Thursday, the weather will change on the Mediterranean coast, because a storm – which will form in North Africa – will begin to move towards the Peninsula. This meteorological phenomenon will cause precipitation “locally moderate or somewhat intense and occasionally stormy” in the Balearic archipelago, in the Gulf of Valencia, in the north of Alicante, Girona and Melilla. However, Meteored experts do not rule out that this rainfall could affect other parts of the Mediterranean coast.

If the storm gets closer to the Peninsula, the rains would extend to more areas of the east. Likewise, it is possible that weak rainfall will be recorded in Ceuta and in other parts of the Strait and that the mountain ranges in the east and southeast of the Peninsula will be covered in white. It could also snow in the Tramuntana Mountainsin Mallorca. In the rest of the country the sun will shine, although the frosts will continue to be intense in the interior of the Peninsula.





Uncertainty increases heading into the weekend, although everything indicates that the storm will lose strength as it could continue to rain in the Balearic Islands. Even late on Saturday a new front could arrive which would cause abundant rainfall in the north, especially in Galicia, Asturias and in the northeast of Castilla y León. In mountain areas there is also the possibility of snow.