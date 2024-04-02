Permanent Representative Nebenzya: Russia strongly condemns Israeli raids on Syria

Russia strongly condemns Israel's raids on Syria and regards them as a gross violation of the country's sovereignty. This was stated by the permanent representative of Russia to the United Nations (UN) Vasily Nebenzya, reports TASS.

During a meeting of the Security Council of the world organization, he said that Moscow considers such actions, designed to further inflame the conflict, unacceptable and must be stopped.

Earlier, the official representative of the Secretary General of the world organization, Stephane Dujarric, said that the UN is extremely concerned about the Israeli air force strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

Israel struck a building next to the Iranian embassy in Damascus on April 1. According to a source in the Iranian publication Tasnim, six people were killed in the attack.