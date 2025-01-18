Thousands of people from China They live and work and have created a home in Spain. Establishments like bazaars, bars or fruit shops They have become the businesses they bet on the most upon their arrival, and a young Chinese man explains to his networks why.

The economic and cultural footprint that the Chinese community in our country leaves every day since the 90s has marked a before and after in history. We do not know a city without an establishment of this type nor a person who has never entered one of them.

For his part, a young man of Chinese origin explains in his TikTok profile, in which he has more than 123,000 followers, why the star alternative of his compatriots upon arriving in Spain is to work in establishments of this nature and why it is such a repetitive idea.

“They have no choice”

“They have no choice, because they don’t speak the language.“says the tiktoker, highlighting the difficulty they face when arriving in a country where the same language is not spoken. “They cannot find a better job than working in the fruit. There are very few jobs that they can do to make a good living, which is what they have come to do,” he adds.

As a first option, the Chinese population decides to undertake: “In a bar you don’t need to learn many languages. You learn coffee with milk, you serve beer, it is profitable because all Spaniards, normally, like to go to bars…”.

Furthermore, the young man maintains that a bazaar is also “profitable” and jokes that they only need to know how to say “bottom, right.” “China’s products they are much cheaper than here,” he maintains. At the same time, he comments that Chinese citizens tend to “help each other.”

“You want to open a bar to make money. I have a thousand euros here and I lend them to you so that, if tomorrow goes well for you, you can lend me money,” says the tiktoker, who confesses that sometimes the money is returned multiplied if that person has done well. He states that the help and collaboration between them creates “a ball that rotates.”