Monday, February 5, 2024, 00:53











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Almost 300,000 Chinese live in Spain, 70,000 of them in Madrid. Everyone is delighted to receive the dragon, the mythical and benefactor saurian bearer of fortune, justice, happiness and good omens. They are getting ready to celebrate their new year, the year of the dragon, in our country…

This content is exclusive for subscribers