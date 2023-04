Saturday, April 1, 2023, 9:36 p.m.





A 4-year-old boy was hit by a car in Cartagena. The events occurred on Bartolomé Espotorno street on the afternoon of this Saturday.

112 received the emergency call around 7:15 p.m. A Local Police patrol and a Mobile Emergency Unit of 061 traveled to the place. The health services, after treating the minor on site, transferred him to the Santa Lucía hospital with a possible broken foot.