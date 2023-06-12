Messi, who won the World Cup with his Argentine team in 2022, preferred to spend the remainder of his football career in the US state of Florida, known for its charming beaches.

According to the British newspaper “Daily Mail”, Messi has owned an apartment worth $ 9 million in the American city of Miami for many years.

Reports suggest that Messi will earn approximately $ 54 million per season when he joins Inter Miami, while he rejected many attractive offers to play in other leagues.

The Argentine player had bought the very luxurious apartment in the “Porsche Design Tower” in Miami in 2019, that is, years before he decided on his current football choice.

The tower in which Messi bought his apartment was built in 2017, and it consists of 60 floors, while it is located 25 minutes from the football field.

The tower offers a charming view of the ocean, including Miami Beach, which is only a few seconds away.

The building is characterized by a high degree of luxury, as it provides an elevator that residents can use for their cars until they park them in their place of residence.

The apartment includes a private restaurant and an outdoor pavilion facing the sea, as well as a cinema and games hall, and this matter makes housing very suitable for the family to spend time with children.

Messi may also have chosen Miami because it is of the same culture as his, because the city is a great destination for people of Latin origin, and it is closer than his country, Argentina.