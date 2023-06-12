A community shocked by the sudden and unexpected disappearance of the ski instructor: Janira Mellé was only 25 years old

Janira Mellé she died forever at the age of 25. The ski instructor had begun to experience various problems after undergoing leg surgery.

She was on vacation when she got involved in a bike accident. Janira Mellé, back in Turin, underwent leg surgery. Everything seemed to have gone well, but the post-operative period and the taking of medicines led to unexpected complications.

The 25-year-old began to accuse severe head pain, so she underwent a check at the Aosta health facility. Unfortunately, shortly after her heart stopped forever. The causes of her death are still unknown. Doctors are trying to figure out what happened. Her ski instructor leaves behind her parents, a brother, her boyfriend and all those who knew and loved her.

Farewell messages for Janira Mellé

No one expected such a drama. Janira had always been a sunny, healthy and sports-loving girl. The news of her disappearance has left a unfillable void in the hearts of many people. There are numerous messages that appeared on the web in memory of him, published by all those who wished say goodbye for the last time.

Among these, also i ski colleagueswho still can’t get over the fact that they lost a teacher like her:

Without words. Thank you for being part of our family and wearing our uniform with so much pride and with your beautiful smile. We will miss you.

Even the Mayor of La Thuile (Aosta) wanted to say a few words after the disappearance of the 25-year-old, to send the condolences of the entire community: