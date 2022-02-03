Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, witnessed the official announcement of the “Ocean Global Humanitarian Charity” initiative, during his tour of the Emirates International Dental Conference and Dental Exhibition “AEDC Dubai 2022”.

The initiative aims to improve oral and dental health and eliminate tooth decay in the world within 10 years.

His Highness was accompanied on the tour by the Inspector General of the Ministry of Interior, Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, CEO of the World Scientific Dental Association and AEEDC Dubai, Chairman of Index Holding, Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, and Executive Director of the Greater New York Dental Forum, Dr. Robert Edwab, in addition to President The International Dental Federation, the President of the International Dental Academy, the heads of scientific, medical and educational conferences, and the heads of associations, universities and trade unions from around the world. On the sidelines of the visit, His Highness honored the Aqdar World Summit working team.

Ocean is the first humanitarian qualitative initiative of its kind, launched by Index Holding, in line with its societal responsibilities, in cooperation with its scientific, medical, educational and humanitarian conferences, and with the support of its partners.

His Highness was briefed on the detailed stages of the initiative, which seeks to reduce the number of diagnosed dental caries cases in the region and the world by 50% during the first five years, and eliminate tooth decay in the region and the world during the next 10 years, in addition to starting a global approach to the initiative, in cooperation with international institutions with Relevancy, in an initiative launched from the United Arab Emirates to the world.

Dr. Abdul Salam Al-Madani said: “Through the non-profit global humanitarian initiative Ocean, we aim to reach everyone by presenting several initiatives, in an effort to raise the level of oral and dental health globally, and to achieve the vision of the United Arab Emirates in spreading knowledge and charitable work. Tooth decay and lack of awareness of oral health are among the most popular diseases, as they cause pain not only related to the teeth, but also to the body in general.

The organizing committee of the initiative explained the mechanism of action that will be followed, and provides for training doctors from all medical specialties to educate the community about the importance of oral health in preventing diseases in the future, and implementing the initiative through all medical specialties, benefit societies, schools and members who join the initiative, to be an integral part From the daily work, within the treatment and prevention protocols for auditors in specialized clinics in primary health care and hospitals in the private and public sectors, and the involvement of non-profit institutions, schools, universities and health and medical colleges, to make them strategic partners in the initiative, in addition to the joining of private companies from producers of oral health tools to the initiative. As part of the non-profit community responsibility, to support the initiative, and achieve its noble goals. 3.5 billion people worldwide suffer from oral diseases. Also, 3.2 billion references have been diagnosed with dental caries, and more than 530 million children face the problem of tooth decay, and these numbers are constantly increasing in developing countries. Gum disease is also one of the most common diseases.

His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed visited the activities of the 26th edition of the Emirates International Dental Conference, and the Arab Dental Exhibition “AEEDC Dubai 2022”, held at the Dubai Trade Center.

Several international medical institutions will participate in the conference, displaying nearly 4,800 innovative products in the field of medical solutions related to oral and dental health.

His Highness toured the exhibition, accompanied by Dr. Abdul Salam Al-Madani. He was briefed on the health products offered by the international, Arab and local pavilions, which provide the latest developments, innovations and smart solutions in the fields of dentistry and its sciences. The annual event witnessed a large turnout from doctors, specialists and members of dental federations around the world, in addition to a number of members and heads of specialized dental bodies, professors and students from world-renowned dental colleges.

AEEDC Dubai is a platform for many international companies to showcase the latest advanced technologies, innovative products and smart solutions provided to thousands of dentists and practitioners around the world, and hosts many scientific lectures, practical exercises and presentations.

Many exhibitors expressed their appreciation to AEEDC Dubai, as it enhances the dental sector as a whole, and strengthens international support for opportunities and business growth.

AEEDC Dubai is supported by the Dubai Health Authority, the International Scientific Dental Association, the Arab Dental Federation, the Executive Office of the Council of Health Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council, the Health Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and the Gulf Committee for Oral and Dental Health, a partner event in the World Dental Federation the teeth.

His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan honored the work team of the Aqdar World Summit, which achieved outstanding success in its third session, which was held at Expo 2020 Dubai. Specialist and strategic partner of the summit «Index Holding», and a number of supporters of the summit.

Distinguished platform

The National Secretary of the Italian Academic Integrity Office, Vincenzo Mosella, said: “Dental culture has always been an essential part in building our profession. Therefore, EIDC and the Academic Integrity Office project are considered a distinguished platform for the dental sector. Today, thanks to the remarkable developments in dentistry, materials have been made available to us. And new ways to apply the optimal treatment, which may be aesthetic or practical, but it is inevitably fixed with time.”

The founder and head of the cosmetic department at Liberty Dental Clinic, Dr. Majd Nagy, expressed his enthusiasm to participate in AEEDC Dubai 2022.

He said: “I am pleased to attend the 26th session of the conference and the return of work to normal, as it was before the Corona pandemic. Stars) to us. *

AEEDC Dubai 2022 conference continues to present distinguished lectures by regional and international experts, using the latest and most useful dental technologies.

• “Ocean” is the first humanitarian qualitative initiative of its kind, launched by Index Holding.



