The emotions continue in the Return to Catalonia, with prominence of several Colombians such as Egan Bernal, Nairo Quintana and Esteban Chaves. After a hard day in the mountains, this Wednesday a stage was run with more flat terrain than high mountain prizes.

There were 169 kilometers of travel between the towns of Sort and Lleida with a second category mountain prize, Port d'Ager, and three intermediate sprints.

Egan Bernalwho started the fourth stage in the top 10 of the general classification, withstood the pace of the peloton that allowed a small group led by From Gendt, Berrade and Andersen, who managed to ride over two minutes ahead of the peloton.

This time, Tadej Pogacarundisputed leader of the Return to Catalonia, with more than two minutes ahead of the second Mikel Landa, decided to save himself and bet on controlling the race with his team, the UAE Team Emirates.

In the end, the escape faded and everything was defined in a passionate packaging in which the Dutchman Marijn van den Berg, from EF Education Firts, He beat his rivals by centimeters and took the victory in the fourth stage of the Return to Catalonia.

The Dutch cyclist beat the Belgian Arne Marit and Emils Liepsins. Nairo Quintana and Egan Bernal They crossed the finish line together with the peloton, finishing in box 58 and 59 respectively.

Few movements in the classification that continues to be led by the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar. Egan Bernal It is the best of ours, 3 minutes and 50 seconds from the corridor of the UAE Team Emirates.

Egan Bernal Photo:Christophe Petit-Tesson. Efe Share

Classifications

Stage

1. Marijn van den Berg 3h 40 min 19 sec

2. Arne Marit mt

3. Emils Liepsins mt

4. Bryan Coquard MT

5. Axel Laurance mt

6. Cyril Barthe mt

7. Edward Hayter

8. Dorian Godon mt

9. Alberto Aular mt

10. Jacopo Mosca mt

25. Tadej Pogacar mt

58. Nairo Quintana mt

59. Egan Bernal mt

69. Esteban Chaves mt

82. Einer Rubio mt

General

1. Tadej Pogacar 17h 18m 31s

2. Mikel Landa at 2 min 27 s

3. Aleksandr Vlasov at 2 min 55 sec

4. Lenny Martínez at 3 min 21 s

5. Chris Harper at 3 min 22 sec

6. Enric Mas at 3 min 27 s

7. Sepp Kuss at 3 min 34 sec

8. Wout Poels mt,.

9. Egan Bernal at 3 min 50 s

10. Joao Almeida at 3 min 52 s

13. Einer Rubio at 4 min 15 s

20. Nairo Quintana at 6 min 17 s

