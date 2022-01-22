Lamia Al Harmoudi (Sharjah)

A center was recently opened in the Al-Suyouh Suburb Council in Sharjah, a center to provide free examination services for Covid 19, as it provides the service to citizens and employees working in the government of the emirate, in response to the desire of the people of the suburb, to provide a nearby center for examination, which saves them time and effort, and this increases the number of volunteers in the center To about 22 male and female volunteers, they are divided into two work shifts.

The Department of Suburbs and Villages in the Emirate provides service in its various suburban councils, with the aim of facilitating the process of accessing examination centers by the residents of the suburbs, and avoiding crowding in other examination centers. Providing the service through the council’s headquarters, while adhering to all precautionary measures when coming to it, in order to preserve the health and safety of all.

The residents of Al-Suyouh suburb expressed their thanks and appreciation for the opening of the center. Abdullah Karmustaji, a resident of the suburb, said: We thank all those in charge of opening this center at the headquarters of the suburb’s council, which is considered a strategic and very suitable place for the people of the suburb, as it saved us time and the trouble of the distance to other centers. , which is considered remote, and somewhat crowded with the public, and we appreciate this initiative, and we promise them to abide by all precautionary measures when they are in the center to conduct the examination.

In turn, Jassim Al Ali, a resident of the suburb, stressed that the initiative was well received by the people of the suburb, and the center witnessed a great turnout from the people, and this indicates that its opening came at the right time, and explained that the center was organized in an excellent manner, as a section for men was provided. And another section for women, and all security and safety requirements have been met.

Abdul Rahman Al-Hosani, from the people of the suburb, also thanked everyone who sought for the people of the suburb of Al-Suyuh, facilitating their affairs and making them happy, praising the efforts of the officials in responding quickly to the desire of the people, and providing the medical staff at the headquarters of the Al-Suyuh suburb council, which contributed to easing the burden of distances on the people. He also praised the rational government’s support for the emirate, providing and meeting the needs of its citizens, and the existing staff of volunteers who serve the community, their organization of the place, and their good efforts to satisfy the auditors in general.

Commitment

The center opens its doors to receive those wishing to undergo the examination process from nine in the morning until six in the evening, and special places have been provided for women, during weekdays, except for Friday, when the examination is carried out in two periods, the first period starts in the morning from nine in the morning until 11: 45, then the second period starts from one in the afternoon until six in the evening, and the officials of the center stressed the need to adhere to all precautionary measures by the public when heading to the center for examination, by wearing masks, distancing, and using sterilizer, in order to facilitate the organization process, and the work of the center Providing services to the largest possible segment.